A Hampstead man has been named among eight people arrested Tuesday morning outside Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s home in Swampscott.
State police said they responded at about 7 a.m. after reports that protestors were blocking traffic and had chained themselves to a large pink sailboat marked with the words “climate emergency.” One person was reportedly on top of the boat.
The protestors, including 27-year-old Dylan Sessler, of Hampstead, refused to unchain themselves and leave, according to state police.
Troopers specially-trained in civil disturbance response were called in to cut the devices holding the protestors to the boat and took them into custody.
A group called Extinction Rebellion Boston addressed the situation on social media.
"Why are we blocking @CharlieBakerMA's driveway with a big pink boat? Because, at every single turn, he chooses to make his fossil fuel buddies rich, endanger the health of communities, and send us all hurtling into climate apocalypse," the group wrote on Twitter.
They cited Baker's veto early this year of a climate bill, which ultimately did become law with his support, the construction of a state-permitted natural gas compressor station in Weymouth, and plans for a methane-burning power plant in Peabody.
Baker's office did not comment on the group's claims or whether Baker was home at the time, instead referring an inquiry to state police.
Other demonstrators have been identified by police as Gregory Mangan, 69, of Somerville, Gerard Frank, 67, of Dudley, James Comiskey, 31, of Somerville, Jennifer Smith, 47, of Watertown, Allen McGonagill, 32, of Somerville, Nora Maynard, 38, of Turner Falls, and Alexander Chambers, 23, of Boylston.
They each face charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Arraignments were scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Material from State House News Service was used in this report.