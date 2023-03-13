HAMPSTEAD — Authorities are searching for several suspects involved in the theft of four cars from DC Motors used car dealership, 245 Stage Road, on Sunday.
The stolen cars have a combined retail value of $205,000, according to an announcement from Hampstead police.
Hampstead Deputy Chief Robert Kelley believes it was a well-thought out burglary.
A preliminary investigation had led police to believe that at least five individuals were involved in the burglary that took place just before 3:40 a.m., Kelley said.
He noted that a Salem police officer saw the cars in that town at 4 a.m., not realizing they were stolen at the time.
A short time later, two of the stolen cars led Massachusetts State Police on a high-speed chase that was eventually called off on Route 95 near Foxborough — more than 70 miles from Hampstead.
DC Motors General Manager Chris Tymowicz said the situation is disheartening and an unfortunate trend in the industry. Several luxury cars were stolen from a dealership in Waltham on March 7.
“It's disappointing to me, to be in a tight-knit community like Hampstead and have this happen,” he said.
DC Motors has been open for seven years in Hampstead, Tymowicz said. He's been with the business for two years and said there's never been an incident like this.
No alarm sounded during the break-in, according to officials.
“We are in the process of doing a new security system in the whole building,” Tymowicz said.
He noticed the missing cars when he arrived at work Saturday morning.
“I got here in the morning and I immediately noticed something was wrong,” he said.
He saw a few cars missing in the dealership's lot outside when he pulled up. Then he discovered the showroom doors were pried open.
Hampstead police were notified of the incident at 8:30 a.m.
Tymowicz believes entry was made through an office window and a key box pried open to gain access to the car keys.
He said he suspects that the first car stolen from inside the showroom was used to break the doors open and get more cars out.
“The first vehicle I noticed missing was the Polaris (Slingshot),” Tymowicz said.
Then he realized a $95,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Track-Hawk was also gone.
In total, four cars were stolen – a Dodge Charger and Range Rover, in addition to the Polaris Slingshot and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Five other sets of keys are missing, but the cars are remain at the dealership.
“There were keys strewn throughout the pavement outside,” Tymowicz said.
The general manager said he didn't notice anything suspicious in the days prior to the incident.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Hampstead police at 603-329-5700.
