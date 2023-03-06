HAMPSTEAD — Green eggs and ham, seas of Truffula trees and not one, but two fish delighted children on Read Across America Day at Hampstead Public Library on Thursday.
The annual day promotes reading and literacy.
“We want kids to learn and think of reading as something that is fun and something they are able to enjoy doing,” said Youth Librarian Jennifer MacLeod.
The library curated a Dr. Seuss program for this year’s Read Across America event to celebrate the author’s birthday.
Children ranging from two to nine years old interacted by playing games and making crafts. The kids were split up into three groups and rotated through the activities.
Some tried not to drop green eggs from their spoons as they navigated through the library on a “Green Eggs and Ham” relay race.
Others had to balance or roll the eggs and got to partake in a normally discouraged activity — racing through the building.
“They thought it was pretty fun to get to run through the library,” MacLeod laughed.
Kids had a blast with the “One Fish, Two Fish” fishing game.
Laminated paper fish attached to paper clips were made to swim through a kiddie pool filled with water, where the kids tried to hook a catch with magnetic fishing poles.
MacLeod also read her favorite Seuss book, “The Sneetches and Other Stories” to the kids.
She said its message of acceptance and kindness is timeless.
“I love that book because I find children of any age can understand that no one group of people is more important than another,” she said.
The fun afternoon ended as the children crafted their own whimsical Truffula trees, inspired by Seuss’ “The Lorax.”
MacLeod praised Read Across America for highlighting reading as something worth making time for.
