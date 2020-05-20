Hampstead residents wary of new HAWC well

HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Area Water Company began pumping from a new well near Angle Pond last week, causing nervousness in some Hampstead, Danville and Sandown residents who received notification last month that their homes could be adversely affected.
"We definitely do have some concerns," said Ken Richards, chair of the Hampstead Groundwater Resources Committee, a group formed in 2019 act as a watchdog for Hampstead's water supply, on Wednesday.
After ongoing problems with wells running dry and contaminated water, multiple Hampstead homeowners pointed to HAWC’s Kent Farm well as the reason for the troubles. In April 2019, a report written by DES linked the homeowners’ water issues to excessive pumping of water by HAWC at its Kent Farm well. Later that year, those homeowners filed a lawsuit against HAWC. None of those homeowners are HAWC customers.The litigation is still pending.
HAWC provides water to approximately 3,700 homes in 13 towns in southern New Hampshire, according to HAWC's website.
Andrew Koff, a representative from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, said on Tuesday that Angle Pond Well 3 is new, unlike the one at Kent Farm.
Koff said if homes are adversely affected by the new well, which went into operation the first week of May, DES can change the amount of water that HAWC is permitted to pump. This was not the case with the Kent Farm well.
“That well did not have a large groundwater withdrawal permit,” Koff said. “It’s a replacement well. There's a nuance there that is not the case with this particular project. We can modify it past the date of initial withdrawal. That was not the case with Kent Farm. This will not be another Kent Farm. It's a new well.”
Jennifer Vail-Marrs, who lives in Danville, said she was notified by both the town of Danville and DES that she lives in the area that could be impacted.
“I was discouraged to hear that pumping started about a week before it was scheduled to start, unbeknownst to homeowners and before the date submitted to the town,” she said.
According to Koff, the date HAWC was approved to start pumping was changed from May 15 to May 3, and pumping began shortly thereafter.
Vail-Marrs said that she isn’t overly nervous, so long as there is “transparency about any potential findings or impact.”
According to Koff, DES has not heard of any homes problems as of yet.
“During the test, there were two houses that had water levels that were influenced more than a foot or two,” Koff said, meaning that the water levels dropped. “They were not dried up or anything like that, but they did have some sort of clear hydraulic connection to the well. So those houses plus an additional house are being monitored.”
But Richards said that the pump test HAWC performed in order to get a permit from DES was not comprehensive enough, and it did not include an entire neighborhood in the southwestern corner of Danville that was built in recent years.
"The pumping test is completely blind to those homes," he said, adding that he did not think the omission was "anything nefarious."
He conceded that it's unlikely numerous homes will be negatively impacted, but noted that the middle of a pandemic was perhaps one of the worst times to start pumping.
"You really don't want someone monkeying around with your well right now," he said.