HAMPSTEAD — School officials have tried and tried again — seven times now — to rally enough support from voters to pay for an expansion of Hampstead Central School.
But still, the stairwells are only wide enough for a single student or teacher at a time.
There is no sprinkler system in the main hub to douse a fire quickly.
Half of the library has been sacrificed for a makeshift classroom, meaning stacks of books are kept in storage.
And sometimes, music class, physical education and lunch overlap in the same space.
School officials are hoping this is the year voters — at least three-fifths — say yes to a $12.6 million, 10-year bond to remedy those problems and more.
The tax impact would be $33.50 per month for a house valued at $400,000.
Hampstead School Board Chairman David Smith said warnings long ago about what could happen are now futile.
“We’re at a point now that those things are reality,” he said.
School Board members first proposed a renovation of the K-4 school in 2014. They continued to ask annually, with the exception of one year, when the focus turned to crafting a more attractive plan.
In 2021, voters agreed to spend $2 million to alleviate some concerns at the school. Work began right away and has since been completed.
“Last year’s renovations of the 1960s wing addressed insulation, windows and the HVAC system,” Smith said. “It was about making it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, essentially.”
Those projects, however, only addressed 20% of what was needed and did not provide any more space, he said.
A separate ballot question regarding the expansion effort was 90 votes shy of the required supermajority support.
School officials recognize learning loss since, including 25% when it comes to technology. The subject is taught by a traveling teacher equipped with a rolling cart full of laptops brought into classrooms.
Smith said students are missing out in other ways, sometimes before even entering the Hampstead school system.
“We’ve been turning away up to 20 families asking for full-day kindergarten,” he said. “Sometimes, we can give them half-day, or parents are going somewhere else.”
Similarly, students with special needs that cannot be met are being sent to nearby districts.
Projections show an additional 50 to 60 students entering Hampstead schools in the next five years, according to Smith.
Factor in a third calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic and space restraints are only exacerbated.
“A lot of classrooms don’t have room to spread kids and teachers out 6 feet,” Smith said. “That forced us into hybrid learning.”
With approval, the plan would provide six extra classrooms, a new library, a dedicated cafeteria, a music room and a proper space for the school nurse.
Smith estimates the current nursing room is about 12 feet by 12 feet. It does not have separate areas for sick students to isolate or keep proper space from others.
If history repeats itself and the plan fails again, School Board members will have to decide which services to cut or downsize.
More information and specific plans can be found on the school website, http://hcshampsteadschools.ss19.sharpschool.com/.
Voting day is March 8.