HAMPSTEAD — School Board members are discussing ways to add more classrooms to Hampstead Central School after a long-sought construction project failed for the ninth time at the March 14 election.
In the most recent attempt for voter support, the board narrowed the project’s focus and lowered the overall price tag to $7.5 million.
The project needed a super majority vote, or 60% approval, to pass. It missed the mark with 52% support.
Hampstead School Board Chairman David Smith told The Eagle-Tribune that preliminary discussions are underway regarding the next approach.
Smith said the school district has a growing population that isn’t projected to stop.
“We are at the point that in the next two years, we are going to be out of classrooms,” said Smith. “This isn’t a want. Our population is growing.”
He emphasized the need for more elementary school classrooms to support not only the town’s growth, but also special education services.
The board is considering using some of a capital reserve fund — containing $750,000 total — paired with allocations from the operating budget to add a minimum of four classrooms.
Voters agreed to allow the board to transfer up to $1 million from the operating budget into the capital reserve fund.
The board would then look for voter approval to move more money to capital reserve in March 2024.
Anticipated construction costs were not immediately known.
“No matter what, we are breaking ground next summer,” Smith said. “Even if we can only do two classrooms, no later than next summer we’d be looking to break ground.”
The failed project also addressed security concerns at the school following an assessment by the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The board will address any immediate concerns from the assessment ahead of adding classrooms, Smith said.
“We have some tough decisions coming up really soon,” Smith said. “We don’t want to take away the other half of our library. We don’t want to take away any more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.