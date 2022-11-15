HAMPSTEAD — The New Hampshire Board of Education ranked Hampstead Central School at No. 8 on its list of 17 school buildings prioritized for financial aid. But the placement may not be high enough to see any substantial funds.
The construction projects included in the roundup vary in size, with estimated funding ranging from $660,926 for a building addition to $70.5 million for a new elementary school.
Hampstead’s application proposed an estimated project cost of $7 million, but asked for $2.5 million in aid from the state.
The project consists of constructing two new, two-story structures that will include administrative offices, classrooms and a new library and other standing spaces to be remodeled to better serve special education.
In a press release announcing the rankings, the New Hampshire Department of Education said approximately $49 million could be available for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 – if building aid is fully funded.
That money will be distributed based on the order of the new ranking list.
Hampstead School Board Chairman David Smith said the ranking is lower than what district officials wanted.
“We’re not looking at this as favorable to us,” he said.
The rankings were determined by criteria like school security, unsafe conditions, free and reduced lunch programs and the like.
Smith said Hampstead scored lower in those categories than school districts.
Hampstead Superintendent Bob Thompson said traditionally the school district doesn’t have many students on free or reduced lunch — which is the highest category for awarding of points.
Smith fears the allocated state funds will be used up among the seven schools ahead of Central School.
The school project still need to be approved by local voters at the polls in March. This year’s attempt will be No. 9 after several near-victories.
Smith said if warrant articles in other towns don’t pass, it will increase Hampstead’s chances for aid.
“If four out of eight don’t pass it, we might be in better standing,” he said. “Eight is not a great place to be when you look at how New Hampshire funds its building aid.”
If aid is not available and the school board’s warrant article for renovations passes, Smith said the school will remain on the list for the following year.
The board is not giving up hope to see this project to fruition and will work to find areas to cut costs to make the project more attractive to voters if they don’t receive aid.
“We are still looking at other ways to offset our cost,” Smith said.
The school board will look at other grants, like energy efficient ones, to reduce the price tag for voters once they receive the project’s final cost in just over a week.
The cost has already been cut. The project’s design included a new septic system, but that was recently eliminated because the current one was deemed favorable.
“We did our best and scored as high as we could,” Smith said. “We’ll keep doing anything we can to reduce the price tag for the community.”
Thompson sees the ranking as disappointing, but he’s hopeful the community sees the value of the overall project.
Thompson stressed, “The project’s focus on needed improvements with safety, special education and student learning are worth consideration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.