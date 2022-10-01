HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Middle School will host its annual “Play4TheCure” event on Thursday Oct. 6 starting at 3:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting cancer research.
“Play4TheCure” is a sports fundraising platform within the National Foundation for Cancer Research. The Hampstead Middle School Athletic Club organizes the local event.
Proceeds from events like Hampstead’s go towards efforts to prevent, treat and cure cancer.
“This is a huge fundraiser and community event,” said Hampstead Superintendent Bob Thompson.
Event organizers said the school has ranked in the program’s top 10 in the country for the amount its raised.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in pink attire.
The middle school’s field hockey and boys’ soccer teams will play against local towns on the event day and there will be a cross-country meet.
The public will have a chance to win gift baskets with several raffles. Treats can be found at the bake sale and merchandise will be sold.
A DJ will also spin tunes at the fun, community gathering — all for a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.