HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Central School kindergartners were treated to a “Polar Express” experience on Dec. 7, transporting them on a magical journey.
Cliff West of Atkinson visited the school to narrated the holiday story for the children and act as the train's conductor.
Students were given special golden “train tickets” to board "The Polar Express" on its trip to the North Pole. The scene was set with music in the background which the students joined in to sing along.
Students and teachers dressed for the occasion in their pajamas.
Principal Terrilyn Cheney said she was happy the school was able to bring back this holiday tradition for the kindergarten class after a few-year hiatus.
Cheney said one student told her it wasn't just a good day, but a great one.
Students were also treated to hot chocolate donated by Honey Dew Donuts.
Assistant Principal Peter Schmidt said West did an excellent job bringing the book to life.
“He was the perfect character for the reading of the story,” Schmidt said. “He definitely had the voice and inflection for it.”
Schmidt said the school is always interested in opportunities for students to engage with each other in a fun and educational setting.
“You could see on their faces that they were super excited,” Schmidt said. “I think it really was the highlight of their days.”
