PLAISTOW — The Hampstead School Board has filed a lawsuit against School Administrative Unit 55 for the release of a report detailing an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment created by the SAU 55 board, according to court documents.
SAU 55 is composed of the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. Members of both school boards serve on the SAU 55 board.
On Feb. 14, the Hampstead board filed a right-to-know request with SAU 55 for the release of the report, conducted by an outside investigator named Naomi Butterfield for SAU 55, according to the lawsuit.
That request was denied Feb. 18, according to a letter sent by SAU 55's lawyer Debra Weiss Ford, which was included in the lawsuit.
The report, which cost $28,600, investigated the allegations made in a resignation letter by former SAU 55 employee Thomas Geary, who served as the business operations coordinator.
While Geary is not mentioned in the lawsuit, Karen Yasenka, the vice chair of the Hampstead board, confirmed that his resignation letter sparked the investigation.
The lawsuit argues that the report, which investigated elected officials and was funded through taxpayer dollars, is a public document under New Hampshire's right-to-know law.
The Eagle-Tribune also filed a right-to-know request for a copy of the investigation as well as Geary's resignation letter, which was denied by SAU 55.
This is a developing story. Check eagletribune.com and tomorrow's paper for a complete report.