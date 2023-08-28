HAMPSTEAD — More than 200 school district staff members, including teachers, principals and administrators, gathered Friday to kick off the 2023-24 school year at Hampstead Middle School.
While the staff faced off in a friendly game of “Family Feud,” the day was about bringing everyone together as a family.
The district welcomed new teachers and acknowledged others who have been with the district for decades, including Angie Ingraham, who is beginning her 30th year teaching physical education.
Ingraham has only taught in Hampstead during her career and said it’s a special place.
“It’s a family,” she said. “It’s a community where people are supportive.”
Superintendent Bob Thompson is excited for what the new school year holds and seeing the fruits of the continuous improvements the district makes to cater to the needs of its growing population.
The district has hired an English language learning teacher since it saw the need grow in the school community.
“We have a number of new students who enrolled over the last year whose native language is not English,” Thompson said. “We had such an increase that it warranted us hiring an English language learning teacher.”
While staffing shortages plague not only schools but businesses everywhere, the district has hired a mix of people with various experience levels.
Some teachers starting the new school year in Hampstead are coming out of graduate school with a year of teaching experience while another educator will bring 25 years of experience as a new STEAM teacher for the district.
“There are a lot of young teachers and it’s exciting to see what they bring to the table with new perspectives coming in,” said School Board member Andy Kiburis.
A number of those first-year teachers live in Hampstead.
“Now, people are saying more and more that they want to live in the same district they live in,” said Hampstead School Board Chair David Smith.
Thompson said the school district will continue adapting to different learning environments for it students during the school year.
“There is more learning going on outside of the classroom now,” Thompson said. “We really want to be part of that because our students thrive in those environments.”
Some past initiatives included the Saltbox Food Pantry, which partnered with St. Anne’s Food Pantry at Hampstead Middle School. The food pantry was grant funded. Hampstead Central School will build on encouraging positive behavior with the book vending machine program it rolled out in May.
The school district will also address classroom capacity at Hampstead Central.
Smith is ready to get moving on a project to construct more classrooms at the elementary school.
The district has money available this year to make the addition a reality.
“We have the funds and a plan,” Smith said. “Almost all the classrooms over there are at capacity due to our policy. If we don’t do something, we are going to be at capacity with the state.”
