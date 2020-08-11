HAMPSTEAD — Just over a month of summer vacation remains until Hampstead students will have to log on for the first day of school from home, according to recent reopening plans approved by the School Board.
District leaders and a 50-member “Safe Learning Taskforce” have promoted the plan they jointly created as health-minded, and conscientious of the many moving parts of a school district.
The task force includes teachers, food service workers, transportation representatives, nursing staff members, administrators and community members, among other stakeholders.
The group's next step is to provide detailed, logistical plans to families by Aug. 18, the School Board was told at its Aug. 4 meeting.
A statement from district leaders advises, “we will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation, with further recommendations no later than the week of Oct. 12.”
Staff will begin the 2020-2021 academic year at the end of August, leaving about two weeks before students again start virtual classes.
That time will be used for “professional development in order to support virtual teaching and learning,” the statement explained.
In contrast to the at-home crisis learning forced in the spring, at the onset of COVID-19 concerns, district leaders describe improved methods.
Plans include A more structured schedule, increased rigor and accountability, more progress monitoring, and regular teacher check-ins with parents and guardians.
Technology will play a pivotal role in at-home education, prompting the district to aim for 1-to-1 Chromebook laptops.
School Board members were told that 200 more laptops are needed to put one in the hands of every student in grades 1-8.
For the youngest Hampstead students, in pre-K and kindergarten, iPads will be distributed as needed.
Phase two of the board approved plan is a hybrid model, which will allow 50% capacity in school buildings. Six feet of social distancing will be required, as will masks and face shields on an age-appropriate basis.
Students will follow a modified class schedule — yet to be finalized — with smaller class sizes.
Buses will transport 13 to 20 kids at a time, with each getting their own seat, except for siblings, who are allowed to sit closer. Masks will be worn by everyone on the bus except for the bus driver.
The riskiest, and at this point furthest, phase of reopening is a full return to school.
Six feet of social distancing will be the goal then, but a minimum of three feet will be acceptable under the plan. Masks and shields will be required at times in class, and always on the buses. Again, bus drivers will be the only exception.
The board was told each reopening decision was guided by varying sources — the New Hampshire Department of Education, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state chapter of the National Education Association union, and employee rights under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Input from each resource forced school officials to examine every aspect of the school day, from the way students enter and exit buildings, to ventilation, the ability to bring in fresh air through windows and doors, and furniture reconfigurations.
The complete presentation given to the School Board is available online at the district’s website, hampsteadschools.ss19.sharpschool.com.
Families and staff have been told to reach out to building principals with any questions, concerns or needs regarding the unprecedented return to school.