HAMPSTEAD — Voters approved a $30.7 million operating budget for the Hampstead School District and re-elected four incumbents to office Tuesday.
About 32% of registered voters, or 2,191 residents, cast ballots.
Steve Morse and Maurie Worthen won the two open spots for three-year terms on the Board of Selectmen. Morse came in first with 1,016 votes and Worthen came in second with 928. Incumbent Chad Bennett won't be returning to the board this year, he came in last with 586 votes.
Meanwhile, Laurie Warnock won a one-year term on the Board of Selectmen with 826 votes, beating out Lewis Eaton, who got 600 votes, and Jacqueline "Jaye" Dimando, who received 423.
Approved warrant articles on the town side included a $7.5 million operating budget, a measure that would make all town meetings accessible by Zoom and salary and benefit increases included in the three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Board of Selectmen and the New England Police Benevolent Association Local No. 37 of New Hampshire.
Voters rejected proposals to renovate the fire station and build a $9.1 million addition to the Central School. They did approve using $1.66 million from the School Renovation, Reconstruction and Capital Improvement Capital Reserve Fund for the Hampstead Central School '60s Wing Renovation Project.
Police Chief Joe Beaudoin will be serving another three-year term and Joseph Passanise was elected Trustee of the Cemeteries.
For the Planning Board, incumbent Stephen Wentworth and newcomer Kim Colbert won the two spots open for three-year terms. Colbert raked in the most votes with 1,309 and Wentworth came in second with 891.
Erin Pellegrini and Jason Giard won the two, three-year term spots open on the School Board. Pellegrini won the most votes with 1,135 and Giard came in a close second with 1,035.
In other races, Lisa Demio won a write-in campaign for School District Clerk, Charlie Flaherty and Alfred Cipriano won the two open spots for three year terms as Library Trustee, Kristina L. Durocher won the one-year term for Library Trustee, and Timothy Lovell and Robert Weimar won the two spots open for three year terms on the Budget Committee.