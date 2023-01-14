HAMPSTEAD — A long-sought Hampstead Central School addition is up for a ninth vote in March, this time with a 10-year, $7.6 million bond attached.
The total project is estimated to cost $8.1 million with $500,000 available from the Capital Reserve Fund.
School board members unanimously supported the ballot item at a meeting Jan. 10.
Hampstead residents have repeatedly rejected the school construction plans largely because of cost. A super majority, or three-fifths, vote is required to move forward.
The school board’s last unsuccessful proposal in 2022 was for a $12.6 million renovation. An additional $314,875 was needed for the first year of interest payments.
The school board streamlined a new approach in hopes of garnering residents’ support this time around, taking the steep cost into consideration.
A home worth $400,000, for example, will see an annual tax increase of $56 in spring 2024, which pays only initial interest fees.
In fiscal year 2025, taxes would increase by $336. The board averaged the next eight years of the bond’s tax impact to show a yearly increase of $278 until 2033.
Those rates are lower than the March 2022 proposal. The first year interest rate payment was $92 for a $400,000 home.
After that, an annual tax rate impact of $428 was expected during the first fiscal year, followed by a slight dip to $399.
This year’s project narrowed its focus on three priorities. Those highlight immediate deficiencies in safety, special education and space for a growing student population.
Chairman David Smith said Central School enrollment is projected to increase by 51 students for the 2023-24 school year.
The proposed building addition tacks on four classrooms to a recently renovated school wing.
Superintendent Bob Thompson said these classrooms will also help maintain the school’s kindergarten program and overall growth.
He said families were turned away this school year from enrolling their children in full-time kindergarten due to space constraints.
The construction will also add a new main office suite off the main entrance and improve security with the flow of foot traffic.
This re-figured area would become the hub for an expanded nurse’s office with easier accessibility.
A new 2,000 square foot library and media center would be added by the entrance with the intent to allow full classes to visit at the same time. Currently, only a handful of students can fit.
New and re-purposed spaces for special education would allow students with disabilities to stay in the district, Thompson emphasized during the meeting.
The latest plan dropped a music room and a dedicated cafeteria. Thompson said those would be beneficial, but could be added as a separate project down the road.
“I’m incredibly proud of the project we’ve put forward,” Thompson said. “This project is fiscally responsible.”
