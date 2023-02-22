HAMPSTEAD — Residents in March will decide if they want to change the role of police chief from elected and part-time to an appointed, full-time position.
The change, supported unanimously be selectmen, would take effect in March 2024. Police Chief Joe Beaudoin would continue working until then.
A simple majority vote of approval by residents next month would give appointing power to selectmen. As it stands, Hampstead voters have long-since elected the police chief every three years.
Beaudoin has been elected eight times, and is now suggesting the change in the best interest of residents, he said.
He believes the position requires appointment and full-time hours because of growing needs.
“Hampstead Police (Department) needs stability,” Beaudoin said. “We need a person who is going to be there for eight hours a day.”
He said he’s seen the department go through many chances since he first started as an officer in the 1970s. It currently has 10 full-time staff, eight part-time positions and three dispatchers. Beaudoin remembers the old ways, like answering 911 calls from home.
Now, members of the department are taking advantage of the latest technology, including body cameras.
After a long run in town, Beaudoin says it’s too much for him to keep up with advancing technologies.
“I have great people in place,” he said. “It’s the perfect time for me to step down.”
As an elected position, anyone in town is able to run for police chief, even without experience or training.
A few citizens presented concerns at deliberative session, one of which was the cost associated with a full-time role.
Beaudoin earns a salary of $40,000 as a part-time chief and receives no insurance benefits.
He said the cost of a full-time chief would vary based on the hiring method. If selectmen appointed from within the department, it would cost taxpayers nothing, he said.
Local, part-time police chiefs make upwards of $85,000.
Another citizen questioned how to remedy an improperly appointed police chief, and was concerned if an individual’s personality became problematic.
Select Board Chairman Sean Murphy said the board would have authority to fire or dismiss the chief if there were issues.
“As it stands today with an elected police chief, it is extremely difficult to remove an elected police chief by New Hampshire law,” he said.
Selectman Joe Guthrie said Beaudoin has built a department that he would feel confident appointing the next chief from.
Beaudoin said there are a few people on his staff who would be up to the job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.