BRENTWOOD, N.H. — The Hampstead School Board won its lawsuit against the School Adminstrative Unit 55 board, and will gain access to a report detailing an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment created by the SAU 55 board.
SAU 55 is composed of the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts. Members of both school boards serve on the SAU 55 board.
In the ruling, Judge Marguerite Wageling concluded that the Hampstead board has the right to view the report under New Hampshire’s right-to-know law, also known as RSA 91-A.
“Disclosure of the information at issue here — that is, a report documenting the results of an investigation into the official conduct of those who, by virtue of their publicly-elected positions, serve as employers of public employees — would best serve the core purpose of RSA 91-A,” she wrote.
The original complaint was filed by Hampstead’s lawyer, Michael Eaton, in Rockingham Superior Court on Feb. 18, the same day SAU 55’s lawyer, Debra Weiss Ford, denied the board access to the document under the state’s right-to-know law.
During a court hearing in March, Eaton argued that because the investigation concerned the conduct of elected officials, the document should be made available to the public.
Eaton said that releasing the investigation to the public would “foster confidence in the SAU and promote government accountability.”
Attorney Daniel Schwarz from Jackson Lewis represented SAU 55 during the March hearing and argued that the report, which cost taxpayers $28,600, should be kept confidential due to the attorney-client privilege exemption.
In the ruling, Wageling pointed out that Hampstead board members serve on the SAU board, and therefore, are clients.
“In simple terms, then, one faction of the 'client' is invoking the attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine in an effort to avoid disclosing the report to another faction of the client,” she wrote.
In 2019, according to court documents, SAU board Chairman Kim Farah commissioned the investigation without consulting other board members after a former employee made allegations of a hostile work environment against the SAU 55 board.
Farah said at a December meeting of the board that the previous hostile work environment allegations had “no merit.” The actual findings of the investigation have not been shared with other members of the board, and Farah did not elaborate at the meeting.
The Eagle-Tribune also filed a right-to-know request for a copy of the investigation, which was denied by SAU 55.
The ruling also stated that the benefits of disclosing the report are “quite substantial.”
“There could well be a chilling effect if public bodies cannot investigate their own alleged misdeeds without thereafter releasing the results of such an investigation to the public,” the ruling stated.
Wageling also noted that previous court cases have determined that the burden falls on the party seeking nondisclosure to prove why information should remain confidential.
“The court cannot conclude that the SAU has carried the 'heavy burden' necessary to avoid disclosure in this unique case,” the ruling stated.