SALEM, N.H. — Happy Crab, a Cajun food restaurant at 369 South Broadway, cannot serve alcohol until at least March 4, when a representative of the business will go before state officials in charge of liquor law enforcement.
An immediate suspension letter issued Jan. 4 includes a list of violations: Serving two people under 21, not checking their age, allowing a vape pen to be smoked inside and allowing an employee to drink while working.
One of those underaged customers is now facing felony drunk driving charges and more for critically injuring himself and two passengers soon after leaving the restaurant.
Police say they pulled surveillance footage of 19-year-old Andrew Dzioba, of Methuen, being served nine Twisted Teas and two shots of alcohol before getting behind the wheel.
A hearing regarding Happy Crab’s liquor license was set for Jan. 14 then Jan. 28, but the state received two continuance requests, a spokesperson said. The new date is five weeks out.
The suspension is a direct result of the November 10, 2021 crash.
Police records show that dispatchers received a call at 8:23 p.m. for a car off the road on Pond Street. There, responders found a heavily damaged 2004 Ford Mustang into a tree.
“The damage was significant,” a police report notes, “causing catastrophic intrusion to the passenger compartment of the vehicle.”
Members of the Salem Fire Department had to remove the roof of the car with a hydraulic cutting tool and pull the car off the tree in order to get to the occupants.
Dzioba and a passenger were flown by medical helicopter to the Boston-area for medical care. Police said a third person was stable enough to be transported locally by ambulance.
Dzioba was conscious, according to police, but suffered two broken femurs, a broken pelvis, broken left knee, broken right foot and a brain bleed with a concussion.
He was 19 at the time but has since turned 20.
A police report goes on to list extensive injuries to both passengers. One suffered a fractured skull, broken neck, severed artery, broken ribs, brain swelling, stroke, partially separated aorta, punctured lung and abdominal swelling.
The other had a fractured femur, three deep facial lacerations and teeth damage, according to the report.
Within hours of the crash, Salem police said an emergency room nurse treating one of the passengers called to report information from her patient: “They chose that location because they did not check identification when serving the alcohol.”
Records show Happy Crab bartender Kailey Mendes, 34, and waiter Jie Lian, 25, have been arrested for two counts each of prohibited sales.