KATHERINE HARAKE
Hampton, Democrat
Age: 50
Profession: Finance and international business
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?I grew up in New Hampshire and I am a capable professional who is ready, willing and able to be your executive councilor.
I am disappointed in the current council because they are playing politics with our lives and freedom.
They rejected $27 million in COVID vaccine funding, they defunded health care (not relating to abortion) at Planned Parenthood and they approved a commissioner of education who is using tax money to pay for private schools.
Instead, I will make decisions reflecting mainstream New Hampshire values and fiscal responsibility.
What are key issues for you?Energy, education and women’s rights.
I will approve and expedite any programs that will improve energy efficiencies, helping communities to save on their energy bills. I will defend our 370-year-old public education system, including attempts to improve it instead of dismantling it.
New Hampshire women and men study, live and work as equals in New Hampshire so there is no reason for the government to interfere in their reproductive decisions. We are becoming a state of extremes and we deserve to see a new council that is not influenced by these extremes.
JANET STEVENS
Rye, Republican
Age: Answer not provided
Profession: Executive councilor, gubernatorial appointee, small business owner, municipal government leader and non-profit steward
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?Continuing my hard work in delivering results for my constituents. In the 266,000 residents I represent, I am always fighting for them.
Whether it be through my support and securing of close to $62 million for fuel assistance, $750 million for infrastructure improvements, or $400 million for behavioral health and substance abuse disorder treatment, I am consistently making sure our district is in the best position to succeed.
I am fiercely protective of my constituents as shown by my record, and I am working for you every day. It would be an honor to continue serving as your executive councilor.
What are key issues for you?Key issues include addressing our state’s housing crisis — a top priority — improved access to behavioral health care, lowering fuel, electric, utility costs while informing residents of emergency programs and supporting health care workforce and small businesses.
New Hampshire has the second highest per capita of senior citizens. I am leading the charge in expanding support services for seniors and raising awareness on elder abuse.
More issues are supporting and stabilizing our state’s childcare system and continued support of fire fighters, state troopers and police. I received endorsements for all three professions.
School choice is very important to my families, and I support them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.