New Hampshire and Massachusetts authorities are searching a location in Revere as part of an investigation into the December 2019 murder of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, according to an announcement Friday morning.
The joint statement reads in part, "Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search."
Harmony has been missing since November 2019, less than a year after she moved to New Hampshire to live with her father, Adam Montgomery, whom Granite State police arrested in January 2022 in connection with the girl's disappearance. In January of this year he was indicted and faces second-degree murder and other charges.
Adam and Harmony Montgomery previously lived in Massachusetts and had been involved with the Department of Families & Children. At one time they lived in Haverhill.
Law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating Harmony's remains. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony at 603-203-6060.
Material from InDepth NH and State House News was used in this report.
