As the pandemic challenges continue, U.S Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., heard concerns from leaders and citizens around the state about what they are facing and how additional relief could support what they do.
During a virtual roundtable Wednesday morning, Hassan joined with Granite State nonprofit leaders and constituents to hear more about what additional COVID-19 assistance could do if and when another relief package is approved by Congress.
Those signing on the meeting with Hassan included Eileen Liponis, executive director of the New Hampshire Food Bank; Elliott Berry, the managing attorney and housing justice project director for New Hampshire Legal Assistance; Jeanne Robillard, CEO of Tri-County Community Action; and two constituents, Jessica Kubarek from Salem and Jeanne Donohoe from Keene. Both Kubarek and Donohoe offered their personal views on how the federal CARES Act supported their families earlier this year when the pandemic took hold.
The CARES Act included stimulus payments for individuals and families, expanded unemployment insurance, a federal eviction moratorium and expanded paid leave options.
As a result of efforts from Hassan and her colleagues, more than 18 million Americans should have automatically received their $1,200 stimulus payments included in the bipartisan CARES Act without having to file tax returns.
Hassan successfully called on the Treasury Department to issue stimulus payments automatically to those who receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income, and Veterans Affairs pension, disability, or survivor benefits. She also recently introduced bipartisan legislation to ensure that any future stimulus payments will go out automatically to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, and VA beneficiaries.
Hassan started the roundtable by saying she is appreciative of all the hard work nonprofits around the state are doing to help those in need, while even having serious challenges themselves.
"And talking about things, it really helps people give us an understanding of what a lot of Granite State families and Americans are going through," the senator said, adding so many are continuing to grapple with impacts of COVID-19 and are waiting to see what sort of resolution may come from Washington, D.C. for additional help.
"Here in New Hampshire, we are having some success," Hassan said, "but there is more we can do also nationally."
Putting hopes on an eventual vaccine will be a turning point, she added.
Hassan said she keeps pushing for the Senate to return from the current break and head back to Washington, D.C. to find a solution on the next relief package.
"We are here for all of you, for what you are seeing on the ground," Hassan said, "and to get us back to Washington for negotiation and get help to people as soon as possible."
For Liponis, it's the ongoing work of the New Hampshire Food Bank that is going nonstop to feed those in need and keep food on the tables.
She said demand for food is up, with a 50% greater need now over last year's numbers.
Liponis added money is a welcome way to donate now, but food supplies are also coming in thanks to generous programs and partnerships.
"But I'm worried about August," Liponis said, adding with recently added unemployment support ending along with added eviction dangers, people are needing food support more than ever.
Robillard leads the Tri-County Community Action, representing Cohas, Carroll and Grafton counties in the northern part of the state. She said many senior citizens living in that area are struggling and need support.
"People are very nervous about food insecurity, and help can't come fast enough," she said.
Kubarek thanked Hassan for her help when she needed support navigating the state's unemployment system.
The Salem woman said she filed for assistance back in April when her job at a local restaurant was gone, but hadn't had much luck receiving payments.
She told Hassan she kept filing for several weeks, but didn't get any finalization until the senator's office got involved to help.
"I had never applied before," Kubarek said, adding every month that went by with no decision, she and her family, including two young children, had to keep pushing bills back.
Hassan said she wanted people to realize everyone is in this pandemic together.
"And asking for help is important," she said.