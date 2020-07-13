City and municipal leaders spoke out about the challenges they face as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., met virtually Monday morning with New Hampshire mayors and municipal leaders to discuss COVID-19 response efforts and related budget challenges communities face.
In an hour-long remote call, Hassan was joined by leaders representing Claremont, Concord, Dover, Laconia, Lebanon, Manchester, Nashua, Rochester, Somersworth and Derry. Leaders gave brief snapshots of their communities and what's happening due to the coronavirus.
Hassan has been pushing for additional funding to state and local governments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which have seen their budgets strained due to increased costs and COVID-19-related revenue losses, telling the leaders she knows their are dire challenges ahead as the pandemic continues on.
That includes not only the struggles on the municipal side, but also in state school districts now working to figure out ways to bring children back to the classrooms safely this fall
In April, Hassan led a bipartisan group of senators, also former governors, in calling on Vice President Mike Pence to work with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to issue guidance to states on how they can use funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to address budget shortfalls.
Hassan also recently cosponsored legislation that would make clear that the federal relief funds provided to local governments in the CARES Act can be used to replace revenue shortfalls resulting from the pandemic. Additionally, during a Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing, Hassan raised the importance of Congress passing additional federal funding to support state and local governments in order to meet the needs of students as schools prepare to reopen in the fall.
Hearing from the state leaders helped reinforce the needs of what New Hampshire's cities and towns are facing.
"I know how challenging these times are," Hassan told the leaders during Monday's call. "I want to listen to you about pandemic challenges you are facing."
Hassan added she is pushing for additional relief funding for communities as it relates to COVID-19. She said she would be returning to Washington, D.C. next week to "push as hard as we know how" to keep supporting communities, businesses and residents affected by the virus.
"I will keep pushing for more state and local aid," Hassan said, "to keep communities and our states functioning, to support economic recovery we all hope will begin."
Each mayor or administrator took time to give an update on individual communities and what the current climate and challenges were. Many held similar views about how their respective communities were faring from budget shortfalls, to revenue streams, potential layoffs of staff and how to move forward.
"It's not encouraging," said Claremont's Mayor Charlene Lovett, adding her community has operated with very lean budgets through the years but were concerned about how the pandemic would affect the town in the months ahead.
Lovett said Claremont had made a point to not move aggressively on any capital projects.
"And we can't shift the burden of loss at the state level to the taxpayers," she said.
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley told Hassan his city was making sacrifices to hopefully ward off any future hits from the virus, but added, "things are tight."
Bouley also stressed how much large performance venues were struggling.
Derry Town Administrator David Caron told Hassan that Derry ended the most recent fiscal year in relatively good shape, but he was afraid of potential financial struggles ahead.
Derry received about $800,000 in funding through COVID-19 efforts, but Caron noted that there may be ways to direct that money to other efforts within the town where shortfalls may occur.
Caron added Derry didn't hold back on capital project plans in the last fiscal year, but upcoming plans might be altered or affected due to the coronavirus and funding available.
Other mayors and leaders echoed the sentiment that there was a big feeling of the unknown as to what was ahead and urged legislators to keep fighting.
"It's the virus we are all worried about," said Dover Mayer Bob Carrier. "It's scaring everybody."
Several leaders also stressed the need to continue the fight to support the homeless and those battling substance abuse issues.
"It's critical right now," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
Hassan agreed it was a topic that needed to remain at the top of the list.
"We can't forget we have an epidemic in the middle of this pandemic," Hassan said.
Leaders also said local chambers of commerce needed support.
Hassan also asked leaders about their needs moving forward when it came to personal protective equipment, adding she would continue to push for more PPE as much as possible to make sure communities and their first responders, educators and others in the front lines had what they needed.