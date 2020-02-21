Hassan listens to locals on insurance problems

SALEM, N.H. — Finding time in their busy schedules between work, doctors appointments and arguing with insurance companies over the phone, three area women sat down to talk about healthcare with New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan Friday.
They talked about maxing out insurance premiums, affording prescription drugs and getting proper care instead of cheaper solutions. All of those struggles would be harder without the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, they said.
“I want to bring back the urgent need to make sure prescription drugs are covered and prices are brought down,” Hassan said after listening to the women. “It’s impacting the health and quality of life decisions on drug prices not based on doctor recommendations.”
Hassan wants to work on strengthening the ACA, and she wants to bring stories like she heard Friday to Washington to represent the people’s point of view, she said.
“Conversations like this show that if you don’t have proper healthcare coverage it impacts every aspect of your life,” Hassan said.
Jessica Wachman, of Salem, talked about how her family was healthy and happy with the private insurance coverage she received through her husband’s job until about two years ago. Her then 14-year-old daughter got really sick, and was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory disease.
While her daughter was in the hospital being diagnosed, Wachman was worrying about getting her daughter better. Cost never entered her mind, she said. It wasn’t until her daughter was released from the hospital that Wachman realized her daughter needs medication that costs $10,000 a month.
“Every January we are hit with a $4,000 bill,” Wachman said, explaining that her daughter hits the personal maximum deductible when the new year resets their healthcare coverage. Her family continued to get hit with up to another $3,000 of medical bills over the year because the family deductible is $7,000, she said.
Her daughter, who is now 16, is covered by Wachman’s insurance for another 10 years until she turns 26 under the ACA, but her daughter’s health issues will likely weigh on financial decisions like where to go to college and what kind of career to pursue.
“That’s already weighing on her at 16,” Wachman said.
The medical bills don’t stop there. When there is a surprise bill, or an accidental billing happens Wachman is on the phone fighting with the insurance company, she said.
She gets charged for her children’s wellness checkups if they venture off the approved topics. She gets a $70 bill in the mail saying the appointment wasn’t covered by insurance, Wachman said.
“Who is going to tell me where the line is?” Wachman said, adding her doctor said that because he doesn’t do the billing he didn’t have a good answer for when that came up.
“I already took off (work) for the doctors’ appointments and now I have to fight the insurance.”
She often pays bills like the wellness appointment because they are the more affordable surprise bills, she said.
Pepper Nappo, of Derry, gasped, adding that for her family and many others a $70 surprise bill would be a burden.
“For a lot of people $70 puts them way further back,” she said.
Hassan agreed, “The mom in me says if I can’t raise that in this appointment, I have to leave and schedule another appointment.”
Nappo chimed in asking wouldn’t that cost more for the insurance company?
“They just are hoping you don’t do it,” Hassan said.
Having a disabled son herself, Hassan empathized with the women around the table who have spent hours in doctors offices only to be followed with hours on the phone with insurance companies.