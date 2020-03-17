Haverhill woman linked to area thefts faces new charges

WINDHAM — Police in Windham are the latest to arrest Katie Regan of Haverhill for breaking into storage units and stealing items, according to arrest logs.
In recent weeks, Regan, 32, was faced with the same accusations in Londonderry and Hampstead, police there said.
Court records show Regan’s extensive criminal history in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including a combined 32 cases in which she is named a defendant. The cases date back to 2000, when she was 12 years old.
Regan has been convicted of breaking and entering, criminal threatening, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, among other charges listed in records.
Windham police said Regan was served a warrant — while she was already in police custody last week — for two counts of theft over $1,501 and four counts of theft with two prior convictions.
She is accused of stealing from six storage units at Quality Self Storage at 105 Rockingham Road in Windham, between March 2019 and June 2019.
Neighboring police officers who arrested Regan for similar thefts have claimed they occurred in the same time period.
An arrest warrant explains that Londonderry police were called to Right Space Storage at 7 Mohawk Drive in March 2019. A woman who rented space there called to say her unit was broken into and items were missing.
The woman listed clothes, shoes, jewelry, a professional camera, home goods and college textbooks worth a total of $15,131 that were missing.
Hampstead police were experiencing similar thefts nearby about the same time, and called Londonderry investigators in April 2019 to say Regan was caught in the act stealing from a storage facility there, the report states.
Investigators said they worked together to compile a list of people in both towns who reported similar break-ins and thefts matching Regan’s known patterns.
She is accused of cutting locks off storage units, taking items, and securing the units on her way out with a different lock.
Hampstead police said they executed a search warrant of Regan’s car and found 75 padlock keys, which they confiscated as evidence.
The Londonderry arrest report explains, “Katie would store the stolen items in a storage unit at the same storage unit facility.”
Police said in some cases, Regan left behind personal items stolen from another unit, including a passport, tax and billing paperwork, and birth certificates in one instance.
Police said some of the stolen items were also found in a garage at 57 Pear Tree Road, where Regan lives with her boyfriend.