BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Hampstead Area Water Company responded to a lawsuit filed by several Hampstead residents who claimed the company’s drilling and pumping of water affected their properties, causing wells to run dry.
HAWC rejected the claim, filed in Rockingham Superior Court, that its use of groundwater was unreasonable and “(denied) that it has committed a nuisance against the plaintiff’s properties.”
In addition, HAWC stated that the well in question was permitted by the state Department of Environmental Services and "complied with all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements."
In the official complaint, the homeowners, who live on or around Main Street in Hampstead, pointed to HAWC’s Kent Farm well as the reason their wells ran dry, later contaminating their water. None of the plaintiffs are HAWC customers.
Deanna Anthony, one of the plaintiffs, said the water from her private well took a turn for the worse in June 2018.
She said the water was orange, stained appliances and smelled bad. Later that summer, her well ran dry as did the wells of some neighbors. The previous homeowners dug multiple wells that went dry. Four wells on Anthony’s property have gone dry.
Since HAWC reduced the water it takes from the Kent Farm well, some water has returned to the Anthonys' well, however, it has been unusable due to high levels of manganese and iron.
“We have running water, but our water is not safe to consume,” she said previously. “It’s orange. It stains everything. It turns your teeth black.”
In April, a report written by the DES linked Anthony’s water issues, as well as those of other homeowners in Hampstead, to excessive pumping of water by HAWC at its Kent Farm well.
But in HAWC’s response to the lawsuit, it rejected the DES’ report linking local water issues to the Kent Farm well, saying the study does not “(satisfy) the test for reliability of expert opinions.” The response stated that HAWC “denies the conclusions contained in (the) Report.”
HAWC also maintains it "acted pursuant to an immediate and imperative necessity, in good faith to protect the public good.”
Anthony and the other Hampstead residents who filed the complaint continue to maintain that HAWC deprived them of their "inherent right to reasonably use the groundwater beneath their homes for common, everyday needs."
"The response is frustrating, but we feel confident that the mounting data, timelines, and our filed complaint all speak for themselves," Anthony said.
Lewis Builders Development Inc. is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.