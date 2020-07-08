HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Area Water Company (HAWC) is gearing up to change its water disinfection process from using chlorine to chloramines, explained Charlie Lanza, general manager for the water company.
The company is changing the disinfection process for its wells that will feed into the Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Pipeline that will bring water to HAWC customers and the town of Plaistow.
Other cities and towns that are part of the pipeline, like Manchester and Salem, use chloramines, so HAWC is switching to the disinfectant to be more compatible, explained Jeff McClure, an engineer with of Weston & Sampson that is helping HAWC.
“We want to make sure when the water is mixed there isn’t water quality and aesthetic issues that can form,” McClure said during a presentation to the Hampstead Board of Selectmen recently.
When chlorine, which is currently used as the disinfectant for HAWC, is mixed with chloramines there can be issues with how the water smells and looks, he said. When the chemicals mix there can possibly have a harsh chlorine smell like that of an indoor pool, he said.
HAWC is in the process of changing the disinfectant for each of its wells that is currently in use, Lanza said. In Atkinson, which is the first town to receive water from the pipeline he expects the chloramine disinfectants to be in the water in mid-July. Hampstead will be shortly after, he said.
The water system’s users have received notifications about the change in disinfectant, and Lanza said the company will send out a reminder as people get the water with the new disinfectants.
Overall chloramines are a safe disinfectant that have been used for about 100 years, McClure said. However, while safe for most pets, chloramines might harm fish and other aquatic pets, he warned. People who have aquatic pets, like fish, may want to take precautions, he said.
People can filter out chloramine using carbon filters, he said.
Also, homeowners with pools may want to rethink filling their pools with this water, he added. Because pools are most often treated with chlorine the chemicals mixing could change the water’s odor, he said. However, it is OK to top off a pool with the water from the system because the chloramines will be diluted, he said.