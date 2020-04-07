CONCORD, N.H. — Nearly a quarter of those who've contracted COVID-19 in the Granite State are health care workers, state Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Monday.
Of the 715 positive cases across the state as of Monday, 192, about 27%, are healthcare workers, Shibinette said.
"Even one health care exposure is too many," she said, adding that the state is going to ramp up testing for healthcare workers.
The state is receiving 15 rapid testing machines to help determine if healthcare workers are positive, Shibinette said. The state will use the Abbott ID NOW machine, which was approved by the FDA last month and can give results in about 13 minutes.
"It's going to help us keep our citizens safe," Shibinette said. "It's going to help us keep our healthcare workers safe."
In preparing for the "surge" of cases expected to come, Shibinette said the testing along with the ability to shift the state's healthcare workforce will be able to have enough workers, she said.
"What we do have is a system to redeploy people," she said, adding that the state won't see a surge all at once. It will likely occur in the southern part of the state before the more rural north, she said.
There are five to six programs to supplement healthcare workers shortages, including licensing healthcare students early that are in the works, she said.
Gov. Chris Sununu also reminded people that the state is asking recently retired medical professionals to sign up to go back to work, also the state is creating a database of furloughed medical care workers who can be shifted to other hospitals as needed.
Sununu said the state has received 300,000 pieces of personal protective equipment that it has distributed to hospitals and first responders. The state will need more PPE, there are currently commercial orders on the way, he said. He added the state is still looking to acquire more, especially as orders in other states have fallen through.
Sununu also issued an executive order restricting hotels and other short-term rentals to only providing housing for vulnerable people — like abuse victims or people who have been otherwise displaced — and essential workers.