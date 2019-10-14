LONDONDERRY — Healthy Londonderry and the South Central Public Health Network are partnering to offer community residents an opportunity to participate in multiple training opportunities and education during an an evening of health, safety and wellness on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Londonderry High cafeteria, 295 Mammoth Road.
The night includes a wide variety of safety training and information including a Narcan training and education session at 6:30 p.m., teaching the potentially life-saving service in an overdose emergency, provided by Londonderry Fire Department. Narcan kits will be provided for those completing the training.
Parkland Medical Center offers Stop the Bleed education for bystanders to be trained and empowered in the case of a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.
Older adults can learn more about balance and take part in testing, offered by South Central NH Medical Reserve Corps and their trained balance coaches.
Drug Take Back Day and safe medication disposal information will be provided by the Substance Misuse Prevention team from the Public Health Network. The night also includes an onsite Hepatitis A vaccine clinic.
Family activities include pumpkin decorating for children and Halloween safety information. There will be pizza and other light refreshments offered.
To learn more, call 603-425-2545.