Healthcare staff get first vaccines in Derry

DERRY — The much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine made it into the arms of healthcare staff at Parkland Medical Center last Wednesday.
The hospital began to administer its first doses to frontline caregivers who are most at risk of COVID-19 during their day-to-day care of patients.
Dr. Marc Grossman, Parkland's Medical Director of Emergency Medical Services, along with Dr. Alaa Azoukka, Parkland hospitalist, were among the first to receive the shot.
Grossman said the vaccinations were a major milestone for the hospital and the nation.
"This is a huge step for us as a hospital and as human beings and I, along with fellow frontline caregivers are proud to be among the first in the nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Grossman said.
Grossman continued saying the virus is real and staff at Parkland sees the effects every day.
"I have chosen to get the vaccine because it makes it safer for me to care for patients," Grossman said. "We must all do everything we can to stop the spread of this virus. (We) can only put an end to this pandemic if we all work together. This includes members of our community who must fend off virus fatigue and wear masks, socially distance, and wash hands."
Derry fire Chief Michael Gagnon noted during his update at a recent Town Council meeting, that the community must not let its guard down.
Derry has seen significant increases in the numbers of coronavirus in past weeks, the chief said.
"The numbers are increasing drastically," Gagnon said, adding as of Dec. 15, the community had upwards of 420 active cases.
But the good news, Gagnon said, was that Derry's long-term care facilities are holding stable with few new cases.
Gagnon said Derry continues to work hard to make sure residents follow the safety guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing.
And community planning for additional vaccine rollout is currently underway for first responders.
It's also about getting the message out about the vaccine through the community's social media and other outlets so residents know exactly what to expect, officials said.
Gagnon said he will gladly take the vaccine and so will his family.
"I'm certainly going to get it, my family will get it, I encourage people to get it," he said. "It only goes to help us down the road. There's no grass growing under anyone's feet on this one."
For Gagnon, it's an easy decision to make.
"I want to be part of the solution here," he said.
Parkland will continue to administer allocated vaccines to staff as more doses are made available.
A booster vaccine dose will be administered 21 days after the initial doses to all staff who will receive the vaccine in this first round.