WINDHAM — With her husband working nights as an emergency room doctor at a Boston-area hospital, Tanya Russell wanted to do something special to remind him how much he's cared for during these stressful times.
“My husband was coming home and feeling very anxious and putting on a brave face for our family,” said Russell, 45.
Her loving gesture? She cut out a red heart and hung it on their door.
“I want him to see that I’m with him and thinking about him,” she said.
And with two more doctors living down the road in their Windham neighborhood, she decided to try and spread the love by posting a photo of her heart to Facebook and asking neighbors to do the same.
The result is "Hearts for Healthcare Workers,” a Facebook group. Within the past week the group has grown to include over 48,000 members. People have been sharing photos of hearts they created around Windham and across the world.
She's seen posts from California to Calgary, Canada. In Sandwich, Massachusetts, the Recreation Department suggested people make hearts with their children and post them.
Carolyn Parse Rizzo posted an update from Italy, where she described herself as the "worried spouse who works from home. 13 days on lockdown." Her husband is a hospital physician in northern Italy, she said. People thanked her and shared her post.
Russell said she also has had healthcare workers from around the world sharing their thoughts, experiences and practical solutions to the issues associated with COVID-19.
Driving home earlier this week, her husband, Dr. Andrew Sclar, 52, was utterly surprised to see the hearts on doors and know people in his community were thinking of him, he said.
“It makes me feel hopeful and appreciated to see how much people care about healthcare workers and the medical world,” Sclar said. “It’s not often that we feel that appreciation.”
Quickly after creating the group, Russell saw that it also became a space for medical professionals to share their worries, difficulties and fears.
The “brutal honesty” was scary at first, but she realized they need a place to vent, too.
Sally Gribben, a Michigan nurse, did just that.
“I’m a CRNA in Michigan and have had 15 intubations between 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Stayed three hours over my shift to help keep up. This is the beginning and I’m already overwhelmed," she wrote.
She added the hashtags "#itsokaytobescared and #psychicshock.”
She said she typically does one to two intubations (a medical procedure necessary to put people on a ventilator) a night. And she received hundreds of comments thanking her for her work.
Staying home this week, Russell and her two children, Alex, 6, and Elizabeth, 4, have made more hearts to decorate their home and neighborhood.
“We want to encourage people to stay home,” Russell said.
Seeing hearts as she walks around her neighborhood is encouraging.
“Our healthcare workers are literally putting their lives on the line for us. Please stay home and this is a way to show you are staying home for them,” Russell said.
Sclar, a board-certified doctor in internal and emergency medicine, has been worried — like his colleagues around the world — about the lack of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and gloves.
In the middle of one of his night shifts Russell texted him a post from the Hearts for Healthcare Workers group about conserving and producing their own protective gear.
“A nurse shared this brilliant idea of how to conserve gloves and masks. I went and told my bosses,” Sclar said.
“Before the sun rose it was shared many more times," Sclar added. "Sharing that idea can potentially save 10,000 lives, you just don’t know.”
There have been posts about sewing masks and 3D printing equipment as well, Russell said.
In the past week, local first responders and healthcare workers like the Salem, New Hampshire, firefighters and officials at Lawrence General Hospital have asked for protective equipment, saying they will potentially come up short if COVID-19 continues to spread as fast as predicted.
“This is the calm before the storm, and the storm is going to come fast as all the experts say,” Sclar said.
“I don’t think anybody in this country has seen this or could know what we will go through,” he added. “I hope I’m wrong. I hope the experts are wrong.”
Yet, both Russell and Sclar are hopeful.
“The human spirit is full of dramatic energy and full of love and potential to get us through this,” Sclar said. “This unprecedented bipartisan work across the country and public and private industry coming together in this area at this pace to me is hopeful.”