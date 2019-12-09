LONDONDERRY — The roof of a trucking company's warehouse collapsed Monday under the weight of heavy, rain-drenched snow.
The Fire Department received a phone call at 1:24 p.m. about a partial roof collapse at BSP Trans Inc. at 2500 Liberty Drive, according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Mague.
Multiple fire vehicles were dispatched to the building, Mague said. No one was injured.
The partial collapse occurred where the company stores tractor-trailers — the metal roof and steel beams were seen buckling, Mague said. Firefighters found that the roof over the dispatch area also partly collapsed, he added.
Officials from Londonderry's Building Department were called to the warehouse and deemed the building uninhabitable, so the company must bring in a structural engineer to do more analysis, Mague said.
Londonderry received about 21 inches of snow last week, according to the National Weather Service.
It began raining Monday morning, adding weight to the roof. Mague said often the weight from large amounts of snow and rain can cause roofs to collapse.
"Most roofs are designed to take extensive weight, but when you get to a point where we do get large amounts of snowfall, it's best to shovel off roofs as best you can," Mague said.
BSP Trans is a freight transportation company founded in 1970 by Jack R. Law, according to its website. The company transports goods from airports across New England, the website said.
No one from the company was immediately available for comment.