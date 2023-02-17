DERRY — There are many stories to be told within these walls and halls.
But this building, known as the Old Academy Building, holds much more, and has since Pinkerton Academy’s inception back in 1814.
For Mark Mastromarino, it’s a well-stocked trove of history, tradition and honor that needs to be organized, maintained and preserved for future generations of students, faculty and the community to appreciate and learn from.
As Pinkerton’s historian, Mastromarino spends hours every week working on projects in this building to keep history and tradition alive and in safe form, from cataloging historical records, publications and artifacts, to making collections physically accessible to the school community and wider public.
The job isn’t just about garnering artifacts to store, display or research.
Mastromarino also regularly contributes to the school’s biannual alumni magazine, works on advising and assisting in other historical preservation efforts and grant applications and helps organize interested student volunteers to come in and help with Pinkerton’s history goals.
With a lengthy resume and his own trove of life and work experience, Mastromarino said being back at his alma mater is, in many ways, a dream job come true.
A graduate of Pinkerton’s Class of 1979, the Melrose, Mass., native eventually landed in Londonderry as a fifth-grader, attending North Elementary School, Londonderry Middle School and entering high school at Pinkerton in 1975, making his class the final one to attend Pinkerton prior to Londonderry building its own high school.
And as a high school student, Mastromarino said he didn’t know a lot about Pinkerton’s past.
“I really wasn’t aware of Pinkerton’s rich history,” he said. “I didn’t have any classes or homeroom in the Old Academy Building, and don’t think I ever stepped into it.”
Mastromarino always loved the past.
“I used to love looking at the old photos in a history of Melrose I found in the Melrose Public Library and comparing them to what still existed,” he said. “I guess my love of history originated there.”
He went on to become interested in World War II history, building model airplanes and learning about the meaning of service from his father, who served as a corporal in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
More history studies followed at the undergraduate and graduate level, eventually leading to a PhD in history.
Mastromarino’s lengthy resume also includes much study and work as an editor, curator, historical consultant, author and research archivist.
To top all the life and educational experience, Mastromarino was also inducted into Pinkerton’s Hall of Fame last year.
Within the Old Academy Building, much history awaits the visitor.
There are rows of framed portraits of past Pinkerton headmasters, a framed publication signed by first American in space and Pinkerton Class of 1940 graduate Alan B. Shepard Jr.
There are nods to famed author Robert Frost, who taught English at the school while he lived on his local homestead on Rockingham Road, old desks belonging to beloved administrators and teachers, and a well-used baby cradle believed to have belonged to Pinkerton’s founding family.
And it’s a stellar list of Pinkerton graduates who have gone on to greatness in many areas, the historian noted.
“I don’t think people are aware of the caliber of Pinkerton’s alumni over its 209-year history,” Mastromarino said. “Life everybody else, I just knew about Alan Shepard. But I’ve learned of so many other famous men and women who played major roles in the military or state and national affairs, sports, publishing and the arts.”
That includes not only Frost but an admiral, state governors, state supreme court justices, a U.S. senator, a world-renowned astronomer, Olympic gold and silver medalists, a major league baseball World Series pitcher and bestselling authors.
“The list goes on and it continues to grow,” Mastromarino said.
Mastromarino said he owes much of his work with history to Richard Holmes, Derry’s former town historian and someone Mastromarino calls a great friend.
“Nobody knows more about the history of Pinkerton, as well as of Derry, than he,” Mastromarino said, “and he has generously shared his knowledge with me and donates to the school from his own collection.”
Mastromarino’s work also ensures that historical information is available to people who may be searching for school details.
There are often requests to see past yearbooks, and there are many dating back decades. There are scrapbooks spotlighting specific classes and activities; trophies, sports memorabilia, varsity jackets and so much more stored and secured and needing attention.
Being able to spend time at Pinkerton while working on the school’s vast history is something Mastromarino is thankful for.
“I get to do what I like to do,” he said. “All my experience I can apply here. Everything tells a story.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.