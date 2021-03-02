High winds cause tree damage in Derry

DERRY — High winds Tuesday morning dropped a tree on a home on Franklin Street in Derry.
At 9:37 a.m. Derry Fire Emergency Communications Division received a call about a tree that crashed through the roof of a building at 107 Franklin St., according to a statement
Crews arrived on the scene to find a large tree had caused structural damage to Unit 8 of the multi-family condominium, according to the Fire Department.
Officials said the engine company requested help for one female with minor injuries and for residents in the adjoining Unit 9 trying to exit the building.
The building has three condominiums, each with two floors, according to the statement. All units were evacuated until the tree was removed, fire officials said.
Residents of Unit 8 will stay with family and friends until damage is repaired, according to the statement.
Derry police also assisted at the scene and the Derry building inspector assessed the damage from the tree. The homeowner's association worked to have the tree removed and to secure the building, according to the statement.
There were no other injuries, according to fire officials.
Officials reported many other incidents in town throughout the day Tuesday due to the high winds, including several road closures due to downed wires and trees across the road.
Portions of Stark Road were blocked with trees and wires, along with a tree across the road on Old Chester Road and Morningside Drive had several telephone poles down.
Officials urged people to steer clear of any downed power lines or trees.