High winds, cold temps hinder Derry fire scene 

DERRY — Fire crews faced some cold weather challenges Monday when responding to a fire at a home on Central Street, according to a statement from the Derry Fire Department.
Crews battled cold temperatures, high winds and a frozen hydrant after responding to the call of a house fire at 23 Central St. at approximately 12:03 p.m.
The two-story, single-family home was built around 1901 and located in a densely populated part of Derry. Three adults and two children live there, according to Fire Department officials.
When the call came in, Derry fire companies were already operating at a smoke condition at a commercial property on Crystal Avenue, according to the statement.
On arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire showing from the second floor of the home, according to fire officials.
Crews launched an aggressive interior attack in an attempt to suppress the fire and search for potential life hazards, according to the statement.
As a Londonderry’s ladder crew entered the building to provide relief to a Derry Engine Company on the second-floor, conditions rapidly deteriorated, according to fire officials
Command ordered a tactical withdrawal, to bring crews out of the structure. As crews were withdrawing, conditions suddenly and dramatically worsened, according to the statement.
Crews were ordered to immediately evacuate. After the evacuation, a flashover occurred, causing the fire to spread rapidly due to intense heat. All crews were safely accounted for and the fire was brought under control prior to crews reentering the building, according to fire officials.
One person, who was injured while rescuing the occupant’s dog, was treated and released from Parkland Medical Center. One firefighter sustained minor injuries at the scene of the fire and is resting at home, according to the statement.
Londonderry, Windham, Hudson, Hampstead and Manchester crews helped at the scene. Stations were covered by the Nashua, Salem, Hudson, and Pelham fire departments. A staffing recall of off-duty Derry fire personnel was requested to assist in the Communications Center and station coverage.
The fire is under investigation by the Derry Fire Prevention Bureau and is not considered suspicious, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants.
The Derry Fire Communications Center also dispatched multiple other incidents in Derry Monday, including a tree into a house and a fast-moving brush fire located near a residential structure.