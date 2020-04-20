ATKINSON — The thousands of daffodils planted by the Atkinson Garden Club in 2017 have bloomed around town, and according to the daffodil program’s chair Linda Jette, the flowers are especially symbolic this year.
“People have always appreciated it,” said Jette, noting that many locals are practicing social distancing as a result of the coronavirus crisis,“but especially this year. People can walk or drive around and keep their windows rolled up and see them.”
Jette first came up with the idea to plant daffodils around town in 2016. A few years before, the state recognized Main Street as a scenic byway, and as a member of the scenic byway committee, Jette said she was trying to think of ways to “highlight” the beauty of the road.
“I thought ‘highlighting means yellow, and yellow means daffodils in the spring,” she recalled. She thought of a plan to sell daffodil bulbs and plant them along Main Street and around town.
Jette said the main goal of the project was not only to highlight the byway, but to bring the community together.
“It makes people feel a part of something, and that makes me feel happy,” she said
Ted Stewart, who runs the town’s highway department, said he remembers being shocked by the amount of tulip bulbs Jette had shipped to Atkinson.
“I thought Linda was way overly ambitious and I couldn't get over the pounds of bulbs,” he said. “It was like a truck load of bulbs. Crates and crates of bulbs, but it all worked.”
Both Jette and Stewart remembered numerous volunteers eager to help with the project purchased bulbs to plant in their yards and helped to plant the daffodils around town.
“It was a nice thing to be a part of,” Stewart, who planted bulbs on town property, said. “It is a long term benefit because they multiply and come back every year. It is a nice sign of spring. When you drive into town and see them, anyone who was involved feels proud. Running the highway department, I can't wait for winter to be over, and it is so nice to see daffodils breaking ground in the spring. It is such a nice sight.”
The Atkinson Garden Club continues to sell daffodils every year, and since 2017, tens of thousands of daffodil bulbs have been purchased and planted around town.
David Cressman, Atkinson’s town administrator, said he learned about the program last year when he began working in town.
“I thought it was a great program they developed,” he said, adding that he thinks the garden club does a lot to beautify the town. “It provides some color and a sense of spring. Particularly now in the circumstances around COVID-19, it maybe provides us with some sense of hope and renewal as well.”
Stewart said that he is glad to continue to be a part of the daffodil program and work with Jette.
“Linda Jette is one of the nicest people I have ever met, and being able to assist her in making something she wanted a reality was really my motivation,” he said. “When I talk to Linda and hear that she is driving around and happy to see everything, that is nice to hear.”
Daffodil bulb sales are ongoing, in anticipation of this fall’s planting. For more information concerning purchasing and planting, please contact Linda Jette at 603-489-8327.