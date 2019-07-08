ATKINSON — The Atkinson Historical Society presents "Big House, Little House, Back House, Barn: The Connected Farm Buildings of New England. "The presentation will take place on July 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
The program is sponsored by a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities Council and will be presented by Thomas Hubka. Hubka will illustrate how farmers converted their separate houses and barns into connected farmsteads through several case studies. He will further demonstrate that average farmers were motivated by competition with farmers from other regions in America that had better soils and growing seasons with less rocks to clear.
Refreshments will be served free of charge. Register by visiting the Kimball Library website at http://www.kimballibrary.com and clicking the "Event Calendar" button to secure your spot. You may also call the library directly at (603) 362-5234.
Hampstead Garden Club holds fundraiser
HAMPSTEAD — Come to the garden walk on Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to be impressed by a beautiful historic rose garden and a farm garden which mixes vegetables and perennials. A few of the gardens include special features like a waterfall and a koi pond.
Light refreshments will be available at two of the properties, and club members will be present to answer questions.
As an extra treat, you'll have a chance to tour a renovated, magnificent Victorian home on Main Street — a showplace with the feel of an old estate — enhanced with gorgeous plantings.
Tickets can be purchased for $20 each and are available from club members and at the Hampstead Public Library. Visit the web site for more information at www.hampsteadgarden.org, or contact by email HGC@hampsteadgarden.org.
Conservation Commission sponsors nature walks
ATKINSON — There will be two guided nature walks on the third Saturday in July and August. The walks will start at 9 a.m.
On July 20, the walk will be to the Woodlock trails with Pete McVay, an expert on birds and other things. The Woodlock trail features both the "Indian Rock" and a mixture of woods and the Hovey Meadow Pond.
On Aug. 17 walkers will be led to the Sawyer Town Forest by Greg Jordan from UNH's Cooperative Extension, an expert on invasive plants and tree identification. Sawyer is Atkinson’s largest town forest and contains a diverse population of fields and trees.
For more information or directions, please contact Conservation Commission Chair Paul Wainwright at conservation@atkinson-nh.gov.
Windham women honored by Girl Scouts
WINDHAM — Stephanie Gosselin and Angela Ashegh of Windham were recognized for their service to Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at a Girl Scout bridging ceremony in May.
Gosselin was presented with the Appreciation Pin, which recognizes adults who have performed beyond the expectations of their position and have supported the council’s goals in one or more of the council’s geographic areas. Ashegh was presented with the Volunteer of Excellence Award, which recognizes volunteers who have performed beyond the expectation of their position and have supported the council’s mission deliver goals.
Gosselin serves the council, which oversees Girl Scouts in New Hampshire and Vermont, as an active troop leader, a service unit team member, and an alumna. She has been the community accounting coordinator in the Windham community for the past five years, and has often been the only team member. She has educated and trained leaders in the proper financial policies and procedures, always has all of her unit’s paperwork and reports reviewed and submitted on time, and never allows financial mistakes to get past her.
Ashegh is the leader of two troops in Windham. Both troops have led fun, educational and informative events and several service projects that benefit the community. She has organized the community camporee for five years, enabling Girl Scouts to camp and experience the great outdoors. She was also a member of the community service team as the new leader mentor. Most recently, Ashegh has been the fall product coordinator for the Windham community.
Volunteers needed
LONDONDERRY — The town seeks volunteers to serve on various boards and committees. The following positions are available: Budget Committee, term ending 2021, one full-time position; Conservation Commission, one alternate position; Heritage Commission, one alternate position.
Volunteers must be residents of Londonderry and must fill out a Talent Bank Form that is available on the town site. Application deadline is July 10, at 5 p.m. For information about the positions, contact Kirby Brown at 603-432-1100, ext. 120 or email to kbrown@londonderrynh.org.