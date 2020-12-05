DERRY — Pinkerton Academy's rich history is now engraved on a state highway marker, paying tribute to the high school campus and its long-standing tradition in the community.
A New Hampshire historical highway marker was unveiled in a recent small ceremony with school administrators, board members and state officials on hand to honor the new marker that now stands in front of Pinkerton's Stearns Building on Bypass 20.
Pinkerton Headmaster Timothy Powers, state Sen. Regina Birdsell and Pinkerton Trustee Mark Laliberte were on hand for the unveiling of the new marker.
The New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker Program helps tell the stories of the Granite State's history, including notable people, places, landscapes and long-lost spots like town pounds, bridges, factories or cemeteries.
Communities can propose receiving a marker to commemorate important people and spots in the state.
A petition signed by at least 20 New Hampshire residents must accompany the application, along with a draft of the wording that is proposed for the marker along with information to support the historical significance.
Laliberte said having the new history marker ready for all to see as they drive up Bypass 28 is just the beginning of other efforts at Pinkerton to help keep traditions and history in the spotlight.
"Seeing all these old buildings, they are not always recognized," Laliberte said, adding the old Academy Building described on one side of the double-sided marker pays tribute to that structure's original part of the overall Pinkerton story.
The marker has two sides engraved with information about Pinkerton, including the school being incorporated in 1814, founded "for the purpose of promoting piety and virtue and for the education of youth."
The marker also names notable Pinkerton teachers and graduates including poet Robert Frost who taught English at Pinkerton; Alan B. Shepard Jr., a member of the Pinkerton class of 1940 and first American in space; Brian Thacker, a Vietnam veteran and member of the class of 1963 who received the Congressional Medal of Honor, and Tricia Dunn, class of 1992, who won a gold medal for ice hockey at the 1998 Winter Olympics.
The newly unveiled marker at Pinkerton joins Derry's other historical markers, at Robert Frost Farm on Rockingham Road, a marker honoring Gen. John Stark, also on Rockingham Road, and a marker in front of historic First Parish Church in East Derry paying tribute to the original Scottish-Irish settlers.
Other nearby towns have markers honoring unique history, including Londonderry with a marker at the spot of the historic town pound on Mammoth Road. Chester has several markers including one located in front of the Village Cemetery at the intersection of Route 102 and Route 121, and another on Route 121, paying tribute to early clockmaker Isaac Blaisdell.
Powers said he is proud to be part of Pinkerton's strong history and said the new marker was a collaborative effort at the high school to help bring attention to the more than 200 years of Pinkerton education in the community.
The New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker Program is managed jointly by the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources and the Department of Transportation.