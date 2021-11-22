DERRY — It’s a holiday tradition on the hill in East Derry as historic First Parish Church hosted its annual Sugar Plum Fair Saturday.
This was the 77th year for the fair that fills the church with artisans, food, raffles and a lot of holiday spirit.
First Parish is the community’s original meeting house, and has undergone much renovation and improvement over the past year to honor the building’s longstanding history in the region.
The church fair is part of a long list of holiday happenings planned in Derry in the weeks ahead, including a big day on Saturday, Nov. 27, with the Nutfield Holiday Parade, downtown Derry’s Small Business Saturday, tree lighting, crafts visits with Santa Claus and much more.