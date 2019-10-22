MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dale Holloway, the man charged with opening fire during a wedding at a Pelham church and then assaulting the attorney appointed to defend him, appeared on video conference in court Tuesday wearing a protective vest.
Holloway, 37, will remain held without bail in both cases, the Oct. 12 wedding shooting and Monday's assault against public defense attorney Michael Davidow.
Davidow, who was meeting with Holloway at the Valley Street jail, suffered a "broken nasal cavity, subarachnoid hemorrhage, temporal lobe hemorrhage, left lateral eye hemorrhage, laceration to his lower lip on the right side, and various contusions to his head, during the Tuesday morning attack, according to court papers filed in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester.
A prosecutor told Judge Amy Messer that Holloway poses an extreme danger to the community, has a lengthy criminal record in Massachusetts and should remain held without bail.
Holloway did address the judge in court, saying he was released from jail in Massachusetts in December 2018 and had no trouble with the law until "his father" was murdered earlier this mouth.
Pastor Luis Garcia of the New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham has been identified by authorities as Holloway's step father.
Garcia was murdered in Londonderry earlier this month.
Holloway, 37, is facing attempted murder and related charges after the Oct. 12 shooting at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham.
Police say Holloway, armed with a handgun, opened fire at a wedding, wounding a bishop and a bride-to-be. He also struck the groom with the handgun, authorities said.
A prosecutor said Davidow remains under medical care but is expected to recover from the attack.
Holloway was previously scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.
In the wake of the new charges, the hearing was postponed.
Holloway, who most recently lived at 549 Lake Ave., Manchester, according to court papers, previously served time in prison for a conviction in Plymouth County, Massachusetts for assault and battery and intimidation of a witness.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in print editions of The Eagle-Tribune.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.