NASHUA, N.H. — A former Massachusetts man has been formally indicted for opening fire in a Pelham, New Hampshire, church during a wedding and later assaulting his court-appointed defense attorney while in jail.
A grand jury handed down indictments against Dale Holloway, 37.
Holloway faces charges of attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm stemming from the October shootings at a Pelham church. He's pleaded not guilty.
Stanley Choate, 75, the presiding bishop, was shot in the chest. Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm. Authorities said the groom is the father of a man who was charged with killing Holloway's stepfather.
Separately, a grand jury in Manchester indicted Holloway earlier this month on a first-degree assault charge, accusing him of striking his public defender in the face and head, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage. They were meeting in a jail interview room.
Holloway had denied assaulting the lawyer, Michael Davidow.
Davidow, 52, the attorney appointed initially to represent Holloway, ended up in an intensive care unit after the assault, according to court documents.
The attorney suffered a “broken nasal cavity, subarachnoid hemorrhage, temporal lobe hemorrhage, left lateral eye hemorrhage, laceration to his lower lip on the right side, and various contusions to his head,” according to court papers.
He is now due back in court for arraignments and conferences in late January and March, according to court records.
On Oct. 12, Holloway opened fire during a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries Church in Pelham, wounding Choate and McMullen. Holloway also pistol whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, with the handgun, authorities said.
All three survived the attack.
In a separate but related case, Brandon Castiglione, 24, is charged with the second degree murder of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, on Oct. 1.
He's accused of shooting Garcia, a pastor at the same Pelham church, at his home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, according to court papers.
Brandon Castiglione is Mark Castiglione's son and Garcia was Holloway's stepfather, authorities said.
Brandon Castiglione's mental competency is an issue in the ongoing case. A competency hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14, according to court records.
Holloway was previously convicted and served time in prison for a violent attack on a woman in Plymouth County, Massachusetts.
He was released from MCI-Cedar Junction just 10 months prior to the church shooting, in December 2018, said Jason Dobson, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
Also, Holloway was convicted in 2003 in Suffolk County for assault to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
