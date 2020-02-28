DERRY —A local Catholic parish will shut its doors at the end of April due to an expired occupancy permit and concerns over the building's failing fire sprinkler system.
Holy Cross Catholic Church on Hampstead Road will no longer be able to used for any type of services or gatherings after April 30, according to a release from the Diocese of Manchester.
That's the date the church's occupancy permit expires.
Local fire officials notified Holy Cross recently that the building's occupancy permit, originally set to expire Feb. 29, could not be renewed until the fire sprinkler system was made operational.
"As good citizens who value the the lives and safety of our people, the sacrifices of our firefighters and all our public servants, we must close this building until all the necessary issues are resolved," said the Most Rev. Peter A. Libasci, bishop of Manchester, in a statement.
Fire sprinkler system issues at the church date back to the fall of 2018, according to Derry fire Chief Michael Gagnon, who said that during a routine inspection then, fire prevention personnel requested a copy of the required annual fire sprinkler inspection report from Holy Cross.
"Upon review of the report, it was noted that further inspection and testing were required," Gagnon said. "Random sprinkler heads were tested by a third party vendor and an unacceptable percentage of those sprinkler heads failed to activate."
The chief said in an effort to assist the parish, the Derry Fire Department granted a request to test additional random sprinkler heads; that test also showed unacceptable levels where sprinkler heads failed.
"As such, we have been working with Holy Cross Parish for over a year regarding these concerns with their fire sprinkler system," Gagnon said.
Fire officials are allowing Holy Cross to remain open until after Holy Week and Easter observances. Gagnon said all places of assembly, like churches, are inspected by the fire department twice a year.
Libasci said only the Holy Cross building would be closed, but "the future of the Parish of Holy Cross itself is unaffected by this action."
He also wanted to make sure the process played out correctly, saying moving forward all parties must engage together, especially the parishioners.
"Any decisions as a result of these consultations will be announced by me, via the diocese's Office of Communications," Libasci said. "Anything to the contrary will amount to nothing more than rumor and misunderstanding."
Holy Cross has a strong, long history.
Catholics hoping to start a new parish in the East Derry area originally celebrated Mass and other church events for through an agreement with East Derry Memorial Elementary School, with families attending Mass and other ceremonies at the school for many years prior to the church officially being built in the late 1990s.
Services were also held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry prior to the opening of the new building.
More than 200 families attended the new church building once it opened, and then dedicated in 2000. Father Roger Croteau has served the church since then.
A history by Edmond Drouin on the parish website, gives a detailed account of the Holy Cross history, its beginnings, its original families and all that went on to bring the physical building to the hill in East Derry.
According to the diocese release, it could cost an estimated $150,000 to replace the fire sprinkler system and the parish, "currently in debt, has no means to fund this extraordinary but absolutely necessary project."
The diocese encouraged Holy Cross parishioners to attend services at nearby Catholic parishes, including St. Thomas Aquinas in Derry or St. Anne in Hampstead.