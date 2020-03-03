ATKINSON -- About a year ago, Deb Judkins got a call from a friend asking if her house was in foreclosure.
“I said ‘absolutely not,’” said Judkins, who has lived in her house for 24 years and has no plans of moving.
According to Judkins, the friend told her that there was a photo on Zillow, an online real-estate database, of Judkins home on Hawthorne Street in Atkinson. Judkins said the Zillow post was for her neighbor’s house, which was in foreclosure, but the photos were unmistakably of Judkins’s home.
This phone call was just the beginning of a year-long struggle for Judkins and her family, and she isn’t the only local homeowner who has struggled with Zillow incorrectly using photos of their home when listing a foreclosure.
Photos of Juanita Marchand’s home on Westville Road in Plaistow were also used incorrectly on a foreclosure listing referencing her neighbor’s home.
Marchand said in December, she began receiving texts and calls from people looking to make an offer on her home. She said that at least a dozen people reached out to her looking to buy her house, but Marchand had no plans to move.
"They would say things like, 'I saw your house was in foreclosure, so I can make an offer and help you out,'" Marchand said.
She said that when she looked on Zillow, there was a recent photo of her house with a caption saying it was under foreclosure and up for auction. The house that was actually in foreclosure was next door.
Marchand said she reached out to Zillow and her attorney, but nothing was done about the situation until a reporter contacted Zillow.
“What about our family and friends who see this? They might think, 'Oh my gosh, are they having financial problems,'” she said. "It's degrading and embarrassing."
Judkins said that after finding out about the situation, she began noticing cars slowing down in front of her house, some even stopping to take pictures.
One car loitering down the street worried her so much that she called the police.
“They came to look for the suspicious vehicle,” Judkins said, “but at that point they left.”
Judkins said she reached out to Zillow a few days after hearing from her friend and that a Zillow representative told her the company would “take care of it.”
“But a few months later, it was still there on the website,” Judkins said.
Over the summer, Judkins said her neighbor’s house came out of foreclosure and about a month ago the listing was removed from Zillow’s website.
“They weren’t very helpful at Zillow,” she said. “They couldn’t give me a great explanation why this happened.”
A statement from a Zillow spokesperson said that all of the photos of Judkins and Marchand's houses were removed from the site and that the issue has been resolved.
"Zillow’s data comes from a variety of sources, including public records and third-party vendors, and an error from the source data can sometimes appear on our site. Zillow strives for accuracy, and if consumers flag inaccurate data we will remove it. After an investigation, it appears that the information provided by a third-party listing company was incorrect," reads the statement.
Marchand said she thinks homeowners should search their address on the internet periodically to make sure any information about their home listed on the internet is correct. Local real estate agents agree.
“Half the properties (Zillow) says are active are not. It doesn't always indicate properly,” said Amanda Bruen, of Atkinson, a real estate agent partner with LAER Realty Partners.
She added that homeowners should search their home on Zillow and similar sites every so often.
While Bruen said she uses Zillow to get lists of all the pre-foreclosures in the area, she recognizes that the information she gets from Zillow is not always accurate.