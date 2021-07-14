DERRY — A smaller version of the popular Don Ball Park splash pad is included on a list of improvements and upgrades to Hood Park.
That list also includes pickleball courts, improved playground areas, benches, paths, a new fishing dock, new lighting and updated landscapes.
The overall Hood Park renovation project continues to move forward, with town officials giving recent updates on the park, what's been done, and what's still to come.
In a presentation to Town Council, Public Works Director Mike Fowler showed updated images of park spaces and what is planned for those spaces.
Projects will be supported financially through a town recreational bond.
Hood Park has served generations of families with its waterfront, playground and other features. Local events have been held there for decades, including a fishing derby.
But the park, named for Derry's prominent Hood family, fell on hard times in past years, with swimming lessons ending due to water quality at the pond and recreational programs being moved to other facilities in town.
Officials now have made the park a priority.
A Hood Park Steering Committee was formed to reach out to the public to discover the community's vision of what should be retained, changed, or added to the park through surveys and other public information gathering. The group worked in collaboration with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
The committee presented its information earlier this year with several key areas of focus.
Fowler said plans at the park have a timeline, with some easier, short-term projects like new benches and signs already accomplished and others in the queue to be done in the months ahead.
The next projects could include hockey boards, backboards and a fountain.
Other recreational spaces in town are also getting attention, with improvements planned at Don Ball Park, O'Hara and Rider Field.
Hood Park got an added perk last month when the community's newest section of paved trail was celebrated. The new trail runs to North High Street and crosses over the park's pond and dam.