DERRY — Hope, along with hundreds and hundreds of tulips, bloomed at Pinkerton Academy.
A celebration to officially dedicate a new garden project took place earlier this month, with yellow tulips growing among areas in the high school's lower campus as a symbol for suicide prevention efforts and mental health.
Last fall, about 1,500 yellow tulip bulbs were planted at Pinkerton, a collective "Reach for Hope" garden effort joining organizations Reach 1, Teach 1, Love 1; The Jason R. Flood Memorial/Pizzastock; and the Yellow Tulip Project.
During last year's bulb planting, Doug Flood spoke to supporters at the event saying his son Jason was a talented musician, athlete and student at Pinkerton. Jason took his own life in 2016.
"Connecting with community, that's what today is all about," Flood said, adding the formation of the Jason R. Flood Memorial/Pizzastock organization has made music a key part of continuing his son's legacy while bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention.
Flood added even while his own son struggled, he reached out to friends who were battling mental health issues, offering an opportunity to talk and be a friend.
"He was a great guy, he was our guy," Flood said. "It's our turn to help others."
The Pinkerton garden project is the second of its kind. The first was created at Bow High School.