Hot fun in the summertime in Derry

DERRY — Summer is officially here and Derry Parks and Recreation hosts a full seasonal lineup of sports, children's and adult activities, beach fun, music and special events.
The Splashpad at Don Ball Park off Humphrey Road is now open for the season, weather permitting, hours of operation every day are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in hosting a party at Don Ball must submit an application to the recreation office.
In addition to enjoying the Splashpad at Don Ball Park, the park also offers fields, picnic areas, playground and concession stand.
Derry recreation also offers regular weekly summer programs on Wednesdays at Don Ball Park including special themed events. Upcoming activities and events are: Seacoast Science Center on July 10; Wildlife Encounters on July 17; Boston Museum of Science on July 25; U.S.A. Bingo on July 31, and Barnyard Friends With J & F Farms on Aug. 7. All programs are held at 1 p.m.
Gallien's Town Beach at Beaver Lake is also open for the season, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting. The beach is for Derry residents only and proof of residency is required. Passes are available to purchase at the beach, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at the Recreation office at Veterans Hall.
Adults 18 years and up can enjoy a tennis league for moderate players up through more seasoned players. The league, led by Charlie Zoeller, meets Wednesday nights from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Alexander-Carr Park courts on Birch Street. The program continues through Sept. 25.
Players can come to the courts anytime during the 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. reserved court time. Fees are $20 for the season; players must bring their own tennis balls and equipment. Registration can be done at the Recreation office at Veterans Hall or online at derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
The Greater Derry Track Club hosts the popular summer fun runs for kids every Monday night through Aug. 5 at Londonderry High School track on Mammoth Road. Registration is at 6 p.m. and races for all ages follow at 6:30 p.m. Donations of nonperishable food items are accepted weekly. Visit gdtc.org for information.
For music lovers this summer, the annual free summer concert series in MacGregor Park continues every Tuesday night through Aug. 13. Concerts are held at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Upcoming concerts include The Slakas on July 9; Beatlejuice appears on July 16; Pony Express takes the park stage on July 23; B Street Bombers perform on July 30; Groove Alliance returns to the Derry stage on Aug. 6, and The Reminisants round out the concert season, performing on Aug. 13.
For more information on any summer events offered for children, adults and families, call Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136.
AT THE LIBRARIES
Town libraries also have a full schedule of summer events and reading challenges for all ages.
Taylor Library in East Derry hosts a big variety of story times, crafts and special programs including:
July 11 — The annual Carnival night is held at 6:30 p.m. There will be snacks, prizes and Silly Solutions balloon art. The event is held in the library's parking lot.
July 18 — Dolly and Me Tea Party, 2 p.m. Bring a favorite doll or stuffed friend to enjoy juice from a real teacup, fancy sandwiches and cakes. The program is for ages 5 and older. Preregistration required.
July 25 — Teddy Bear Sleepover, 6:30 p.m. Bring a teddy bear, wear pajamas and enjoy a night of stories and crafts. Bears and other stuffed friends will spend the night at the library and can be picked up the following day. Preregistration required.
Aug. 1 — Marshmallow roast with Mr. Ray from Derry Public Library, 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a marshmallow roast in the field behind the library. There will be stories, campfire and s'mores.
Call Taylor Library at 603-443-7186 for information.
Derry Public Library on East Broadway has a big summer schedule on tap as well, also offering story times, musical programs and special activities including:
July 11 — Children's Museum of NH: Under a Starry Sky: Nocturnal Animals, 1:30 p.m.
July 12 — Stories and Snowcones, 1:30 p.m.
July 18 — A Glow in the Dark Galactic Dance Party, 1:30 p.m.
Call Derry Public Library for information at 603-432-6140.