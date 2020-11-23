How sweet it is

SALEM, N.H. –– Salem native Jon Buatti is wrapping up a whirlwind year –– after buying his first bakery and running it through a global pandemic –– by competing for $25,000 on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship.
The 27-year-old could not say this week how long he spent in California filming alongside food industry and baking business giants, but episodes are airing now, every Monday night at 9 p.m.
The competition features celebrity judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Carla Hall, along with 12 standout bakers from across the country. Buatti said he is alone in representing the Northeast.
“Food Network reached out to me. I was working one day and got the call. It showed up as an out of state number, so I let it go to voicemail,” Buatti said. “It ended up being a producer.”
The 2012 Salem High graduate and culinary program alum said he called back quickly and was told the network needed male bakers to be part of the holiday special.
Having been a fan of the past six seasons, Buatti considered if someone was playing a prank.
“Next thing you know, I’m sending in pictures and planning (virtual) interviews,” he said. “I did several of those. Then I got another call saying they would be flying me out the next week, which was the first week of August.”
In Manchester, N.H., Buatti owns Bearded Baking Company, a dream he had long before his signature facial hair and top-knot bun became emblazoned on a logo.
“We specialize in custom cakes, wedding cakes, anything really,” he said. “We offer every other kind of dessert and pastry you can think of, and have a deli where we sell sandwiches for lunch."
Because of the mid-day meal offering, Buatti said his business was deemed essential, meaning it avoided a pandemic shutdown by serving takeout.
When he bought an existing bakery with plans to completely rebrand it starting Dec. 9, 2019, Butatti was clueless to what entrepreneurs across the country –– and society as a whole –– were about the endure.
“At the time I was working for someone else and doing my own business on the side,” he said. “I was filling orders out of my parents’ house and trying to build a name and customer base.”
Buatti said he found himself covered in flour and sugar at all hours of the day, “either baking for someone else or for myself."
He took a leap of faith, bought the bakery he found for sale, and relied on his most masculine physical trait –– his burly beard –– to stand out in the predominantly women-run industry.
“Bearded Baking Company was the result,” he said. “(The name) started off almost as a joke, but ended up working out.”
Buatti said his innate creativity is what sets him apart on the Food Network show and in his own industrial kitchen.
He started in the industry bussing tables and washing dishes, but when a pastry chef called out sick one day, he volunteered to help out.
“Cause I wanted to get away from the dish pit for a day,” he said now, then laughed. “I had a knack for it. I was able to bring an artistic flare that I really enjoyed."
That day he was told to paint caramel and chocolate sauces on plates and to top slices of cake with fresh raspberries. Now, he’s the boss.
“It's been a dream,” he said. “The whole thing, not only being out there filming, but running the business in general.”