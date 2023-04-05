SANDOWN — A troublesome error was discovered during a citizen’s independent recount of the March 14 election results: The wrong selectman was sworn into office.
Sandown officials initially announced that Edward Mencis received more votes than Robert Nickerson on election night — 269 to 217.
A review three weeks later found a clerical error in the vote tally. Nickerson actually received two more votes than Mencis with a count of 271, not 217.
A citizen’s request for election documents led to a discovery that tallies from separate voting machines, hand-counted ballots and write-ins were incorrectly reported with transposed numbers.
Mencis, along with top vote-getter Benjamin Sharpe, was already sworn in as selectmen on March 20 based on the town-reported tally.
Town Clerk Dawn Nicolaisen was notified of the error by the citizen afterward.
She reviewed the tally and inspected the results printed from the voting machines and discovered the same mistake. She determined human error was to blame.
“It was 100% human error in my office,” Nicolaisen said. “It was nothing to do with the tapes or the voting machines.”
The town alerted the New Hampshire secretary of state and attorney general about the error.
Those top state officials advised the town to seek an agreement between both candidates that Nickerson was the rightful winner.
Nicolaisen and Sandown Town Moderator Kevin Major addressed the mix-up at a public meeting April 3. Mencis agreed to resign that night and Nickerson was sworn in.
“This is not an outcome that I find particular pleasing,” Nickerson said. “Eddie (Mencis) is my good friend.”
Board of Selectmen Chairman Tom Tombarello credited the candidates’ composure in the unusual situation.
“It was human error and they were both respectful about the situation,” Tombarello said. “Bob (Nickerson) was sworn in and sat down right away to begin his work.”
He added, “Hopefully Eddie (Mencis) will run again because he’s been a huge asset to this town.”
Mencis said he will support the rightful winner.
“We had no clue this was going to happen,” Mencis said. “I’m not looking for a recount, not looking for anything other than the town to be very successful.”
Residents only have a week after the election to request a recount. At this point, any issues would be heard in New Hampshire Superior Court.
Mencis has sent a letter to be reinstated to the Planning Board, on which he served for many years prior to the most recent election. That request was pending as of press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.