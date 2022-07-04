SALEM, N.H. — Crowds gathered at Tuscan Village at midday on Saturday while the heat was still sweltering and hours before the fireworks.
The crowd, numbering in the hundreds, was there for the Tuscan Village and Town of Salem Independence Day celebration, enjoying food and drinks while waiting for the sky to turn dark and the show to begin.
Adults lounged on benches and in chairs near a line of food trucks, while children played cornhole.
People wishing for a brief reprieve from the heat leaned against a railing overlooking a small pond and were met with a cool breeze.
Closer to the arrival of the fireworks, people hiked with lawn chairs to a bit of grass just downhill from the square and next to the beach.
Leaning against the railing and enjoying the view over the pond with his 3-year-old and 8-year-old sons was Don Jonson.
He said it was their first time at the Tuscan Village Independence Day celebration.
“We just thought it would be cool to see some fireworks and hang around,” Jonson said.
At the beach section, Tom Eroderick was walking through the sand with his 2-year-old son, Cam. He said they were having “a wonderful time.”
Ann Barber was enjoying the weather with her children and grandchildren. She said they had enjoyed ice cream sandwiches, cookies and tacos from the food trucks.
“It was nice to have on a hot day,” Barber said.
