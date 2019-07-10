UPDATE:
2:23 p.m.: The left shoulder of the highway is being opened for cars stuck in traffic to pass through.
SALEM, N.H. — Interstate 93 south is closed in Salem due to a crash near Exit 2, according to the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
Details were not immediately available about the number of cars involved or any injuries.
All drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.
