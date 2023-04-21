WINDHAM, N.H. — A Friday afternoon crash sent four people to area hospitals after the vehicle they were riding in rolled over on Interstate 93 southbound near Exit 3 in Windham.
At around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a rollover crash, with four people reportedly ejected.
The car was traveling southbound and crossed over lanes from the far left, landing on the right side of the highway after rolling over several times.
Windham, Derry and Salem emergency crews responded to the scene, along with N.H. State Police.
Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson was the first to arrive and reported one vehicle off to the right side of the highway with heavy damage and multiple people on the ground outside the car, including two females and two males. The females both had life-threatening injuries, according to a Windham Fire Department press release.
Trauma alerts were requested at both Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts and Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H.
Salem fire took one of the females to Lawrence General. Another woman and the two men were taken to Elliot Hospital.
Fire crews remained on the scene assisting state police for several hours.
I-93 was closed for hours with traffic backed up several miles.
It is unclear how the accident happened, and it appeared the occupants were not wearing seatbelts.
The conditions of those injured were not available.
State police are investigating the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.