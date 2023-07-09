If you need help
If you or someone you know needs help with mental illness, there are a few places that can help.
• Dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org.
• New Hampshire also offers help via phone, text, and chat 24 hours a day through its Rapid Response Access Point. A 988 operator can connect you or call or text 833-710-6477. To chat, visit nh988.com.
• NAMI New Hampshire can connect you and your family with resources. Dial 1-800-242-6264 or visit naminh.org.
• For information or help with an eating disorder, contact the National Alliance for Eating Disorders at 866-662-1235, from 9 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.